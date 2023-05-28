Massimo Ambrosini insists AC Milan defeated Juventus on merit

Former AC Milan player Massimo Ambrosini has shared his thoughts on Milan’s recent victory against Juventus, emphasizing that the Rossoneri deserved the win.

Despite Juventus facing a ten-point deduction imposed by FIGC this season, their fans had hoped for a triumphant final home game with three points. Milan, on the other hand, needed a victory to secure a top-four finish and secure their place in the Champions League.

The match held significance for both teams, and Juventus had the advantage of playing in front of their supporters. However, Milan managed to secure a narrow victory, ensuring their participation in the UEFA Champions League next season. Meanwhile, Juventus will have to focus on their legal battles for the upcoming campaign.

Ambrosini, who observed the game, firmly asserted that Milan’s triumph was well-deserved. He stated, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, “The match felt like it wasn’t at the end of the season; it seemed like there was something at stake. Milan justified their victory with a second-half display of character. Although Juventus performed better in the first half, the Rossoneri emerged as deserving winners.”

Juve FC Says

That game ended in the worst possible manner because the last thing we needed was to be beaten in front of our fans.

This season has to be written off and we must work hard in the summer to ensure we do better in the next campaign.