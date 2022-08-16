Massimo Ambrosini reacts to Di Maria’s Juventus debut

Former AC Milan player Massimo Ambrosini has reacted to Angel di Maria’s first game for Juventus.

The attacker joined the Bianconeri as a free agent in this transfer window, and he is expected to become an important piece of their attack.

He was one of the key men at his former club PSG, and they play much differently when compared to Juventus.

The Bianconeri are more defensive in their approach and bank on counter-attacks to score goals.

However, PSG is a more attacking team that keeps knocking the ball around the opponent’s half.

Ambrosini says Di Maria would have realised the difference in how both clubs play after his first match for Juve.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“An adjective for his evening? Effective and decisive. He found a different team because PSG tended to play in the opposing area while this Juve plays a little further back. but in the games it was decisive.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is a seasoned professional, and he has worked with different managers during his career.

His time at Manchester United, Benfica and Real Madrid would have taught him how to adapt to different systems.

That should help him thrive as a Juventus player from this campaign.