Juventus is gearing up to face Torino in Serie A this weekend in what promises to be an intense city derby between two clubs at different levels in Italian football.

As the most successful neighbour, Juventus will be keen to secure all three points in this fixture.

The Bianconeri have recently bounced back from a two-month period of poor performances and are currently on a two-game winning streak.

The black-and-white side has displayed resilience in recovering from their previous slump and are now expected to triumph in the Derby.

However, Torino will also fancy their chances of victory, given Juventus’s recent shaky form. Hence, Juventus stars must step up and perform to the best of their abilities for their team.

Pundit Massimo Ambrosini has offered predictions, highlighting the key player in the Bianconeri team that Torino must keep a close eye on during the game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If I have to indicate a protagonist, I want to leave the circle of the usual names and say Cambiaso. His flexibility can represent a variant in a match that will focus mainly on duels, and he is a very intelligent boy, he can make the difference.”

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough term for us, but we expect to defeat Torino at the weekend to continue our players’ recent upturn in performance.