Massimo Bonanni accuses Allegri of speaking to save his job

Former AS Roma trainee Massimo Bonanni has added his voice to Juventus’ struggles this season and says Max Allegri seems to make statements just to save his job.

This has been a tough campaign for the Bianconeri, with the team struggling to put a winning run together.

Juve remains one club punching below its weight now, considering the quality of their squad.

If Allegri managed another club, he could have been sacked by now, but the Bianconeri is giving him more chances to turn things around.

He always defends himself in press conferences and often stays positive in his pressers.

But that does not impress Bonanni, who believes he is just talking to help himself. He said via Tuttojuve:

“I keep thinking that at this moment, the coach’s words are dictated to safeguard his work rather than anything else. I don’t think you really think certain things.

“It’s an unhappy situation, I don’t want to be in anyone’s shoes. comeback, there are teams that today are stronger both in character and from a technical-tactical point of view. I don’t see capable of recovering points in Naples, Milan, Lazio, Rome and Atalanta. 3-in-a-row, including the two direct clashes, is another thing. But today I see her in a lot of difficulty .”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a lucky man, but he has proven in his first spell as the club’s manager that he has what it takes to keep it at the top of Italian football.

That has bought him time. Hopefully, his team will become dominant again soon because that is the only way he will keep his job.