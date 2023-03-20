Massimo Bonanni disagrees with Mancini over Locatelli’s national team omission

Former AS Roma and Sampdoria man Massimo Bonanni has commented on some omissions from the latest Italy national team squad, like Manuel Locatelli and insists he disagrees with Roberto Mancini’s choices.

Mancini now has so many options as Italian players do well at home and abroad and a spot on the team is now very competitive.

One of the shock omissions in the latest call-up is Locatelli, who has been an ever-present in the Juventus squad this season.

The midfielder has missed the previous international windows for personal reasons but was cut from the current squad as Mancini has a large pool of midfield talents to pick from.

Discussing the omissions, Bonanni said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“These are choices that I don’t agree with, as well as the decision to keep Zaccagni and Casale out, we will see how the commitments of the Azzurri. Yesterday’s game? Juve played well and also had other opportunities to score but for me on the goal the hand foul was there, more attention should be paid on these occasions”.

Juve FC Says

One of the most challenging managerial jobs around is coaching a national team and when you have too many talents on your hands, it becomes even more complex.

This snub should motivate Locatelli to work even harder when club football returns so that he will be in the next Azzurri squad.