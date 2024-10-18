Thiago Motta’s early success as Juventus manager has sparked discussions about his potential to rank among the top managers in Serie A, but there is still some scepticism about whether he belongs in the same league as the likes of Simone Inzaghi and former Juventus coach Antonio Conte. As Motta navigates his first season at the helm of Juventus, the Bianconeri are considered strong contenders for the Serie A title due to their impressive performances under his leadership.

Motta’s coaching career was promising even before taking over at Juventus, with notable achievements at clubs like Spezia and Bologna, where he showed tactical flexibility and a knack for improving his teams. However, Juventus represents a significant step up, and comparisons with experienced managers such as Inzaghi, who has established Inter Milan as consistent title contenders, and Conte, known for his proven track record with multiple league titles, may be premature at this stage.

Massimo Bonanni, a well-known pundit, recently weighed in on the debate, expressing doubts about whether Motta is at the level of his more experienced counterparts. He pointed out that while Motta is certainly a talented coach, he has not yet accomplished anything extraordinary to warrant being placed in the same category as Conte or Inzaghi. Bonanni explained as quoted on Tuttomercatoweb, “He’s certainly a good coach but to date, he hasn’t done anything extraordinary. The Leipzig match is cited as an example of a masterpiece, but I think he simply did his job, what a good coach should do.”

Bonanni’s critique suggests that the excitement surrounding Motta’s name may be premature, as the young coach still needs to achieve more significant milestones, such as winning major trophies, to be compared to the likes of Conte and Inzaghi. Despite this scepticism, Motta’s impact on Juventus cannot be ignored. His ability to balance defensive solidity with a more proactive style of play has reinvigorated the team, and his approach appears to be resonating well with the players.

For now, it may be fair to say that Motta is not yet at the level of Conte or Inzaghi in terms of accolades and experience. However, the ongoing season presents an opportunity for him to close that gap. If he can guide Juventus to a league title or other significant achievements, it would undoubtedly elevate his status and place him firmly among the top young managers in the football world. Until then, Motta has to continue proving himself and building on the promising foundation he has laid at Juventus.