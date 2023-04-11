Massimo Bonanni says Vlahovic is struggling because of how Juventus plays

Former footballer Massimo Bonanni has discussed Dusan Vlahovic’s goal drought at Juventus and says he is struggling because of how the club plays.

The Serbian is one of the finest young strikers in the world, but he cannot seem to find a goal now as Juve looks to end the term well.

When he went away with the Serbian national team, he scored goals, which seems to suggest the problem might be the system in Turin.

He has returned to the black and whites and still struggles to score. Several pundits have discussed his struggles and Bonanni believes the problem is how Juve plays.

He tells Tuttojuve:

“For me, it is penalized. He hasn’t been making it for his faults lately, but for me as Juve is structured he should do more. Today is ball to Di Maria, he should do something more in terms of play and put his attacker in front of the goalkeeper more”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is much better than he is performing now and because he did well for his country during the break, most people will agree that the club must look at itself.

However, the team is bigger than one player and the Serbian has to find a way to adapt his style to the way the team plays.

If he wants to remain our first-choice striker, he must score more and his next goal must come soon.