Thiago Motta has generally made a solid start to his tenure as Juventus manager, especially considering the changes he has made to the team since his arrival. His focus on building a more dynamic squad has been evident, and there are signs that his tactical approach is beginning to take shape. However, despite these efforts, fans have shown impatience, often voicing concerns that the team’s performances have not improved as much as they had hoped. Some fans have even gone so far as to compare the current team to the one under Massimiliano Allegri, citing similarities in underwhelming displays and habits from last season.

This comparison is not one made in praise but rather to highlight areas where progress seems to have stagnated. While Juventus has shown flashes of improvement under Motta, these occasional struggles and performances that lack inspiration have raised questions about whether the team has truly evolved. The lingering effects of Allegri’s management, especially in terms of playing style and mentality, seem to still affect the team, and this has been a point of criticism. Some believe that Juventus has not made significant strides since Allegri’s departure, leading to frustration among certain sections of the fanbase.

Nevertheless, there are also those who continue to back Motta, insisting that the team is on the right path and showing steady improvement. They argue that the team’s evolution should not be rushed and that the changes Motta is trying to implement will take time to bear fruit. Despite this, Massimo Bonanni, a respected pundit, has suggested that critics of Motta are justified in their concerns, particularly when comparing his side’s performances to Allegri’s. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Bonanni stated: “They have done some good things, valorising some lads for example, but I don’t see them as having improved much since last year. Allegri was grilled for boring matches, why not do the same with Motta? The one against Milan was a good match? But others have been like that too.”

While these criticisms may be hard to hear for those supporting Motta, they are a reflection of the expectations surrounding a club like Juventus. The reality is that Motta has a tough job ahead, needing to change both the team’s mindset and playing style while also delivering consistent results. For fans who want quick results, patience will be essential as Motta works to build a team that can move past the shadow of Allegri’s tenure. It’s crucial to remember that building a new team and culture takes time, and there will inevitably be bumps along the way.