Former Juventus star Massimo Bonini is anticipating an intriguing matchup as the Bianconeri take on Lazio in Serie A this weekend.

The game follows the international break, during which both clubs sent numerous players to represent their countries. It remains uncertain whether any key players have been lost due to injuries sustained during this period, but Juventus is eager to secure a victory.

Lazio, on the other hand, is also looking to emerge victorious and has been impressive since the start of the season. While Juve remains unbeaten, Lazio’s strong form could pose a significant challenge when football resumes this weekend.

The Old Lady is already contending with the absence of some key players ahead of the match and will hope that this does not adversely affect their performance.

Bonini said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I expect to see an entertaining match, with lots of goals. Baroni is proving to be a really good coach, he has some excellent players and knows how to make the most of them, while Motta will have to deal with several absences. As a former Bianconero, I hope Juventus can win, but it will be a complicated match because this Lazio has surprised everyone with an excellent start to the season in which it has put many top players under the spotlight.”

Juve FC Says

We are facing a very good Lazio side and we must play at our very best to avoid losing to them.