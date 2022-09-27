Massimo Bonini insists everyone at Juventus must step up to change their situation

Former Juventus player Massimo Bonini has revealed there is no single player to blame for the Bianconeri’s poor season, instead, everyone at the club must get better to improve the team’s performance.

This has been a subpar campaign for the Bianconeri, with Max Allegri’s men struggling to prove their worth domestically and in Europe.

They signed some new men in the summer who should have inspired the players they met at the Allianz Stadium to get even better.

However, it seems the negative energy they met at the club has pulled them down.

The Bianconeri need solutions to their slump in performance before it gets out of hand. However, Bonini insists it is not one player’s improved form that will change their fortune.

Asked which player he thinks will make the team better if he hits top form, he said to Tuttojuve:

“He’s not a player, but the whole team has to start spinning: from the warehouse keeper to the doctor, it’s the environment that needs peace of mind again.”

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough season for Juventus, and the Bianconeri will be keen to recover from their slump soon.

They are still close to the top of the league table, and that is because the teams above them continue to struggle with consistency.

Whoever puts together a winning run will leave others behind.