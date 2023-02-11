Massimo Bonini insists Juventus knows Frattesi is a top player

Former Juventus player Massimo Bonini has given his views about their pursuit of Davide Frattesi of Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri have been targeting the midfielder for some time and might make a move for him at the end of this season.

Some reports claim the clubs have already started talks and Juventus has spoken with his agent regarding a transfer as well.

However, is Frattesi good enough to wear the Bianconeri white and black shirt? Bonini certainly thinks so. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He is an excellent player, who is having a good season and who now also has experience in the national team. Juventus always takes into consideration the ability to fight and that of having a winning mentality ”.

Frattesi has stepped up after Manuel Locatelli left Sassuolo and is now one of the finest midfielders in Serie A.

The Azzurri star will definitely make us a much better club if he moves to Turin and we can also be sure that he would develop more in our group.

However, other Serie A clubs are also watching, so whoever acts the faster could steal a march on his other suitors and we should be that club.