Massimo Bonini says Juventus has changed for the better after last night’s performance

Former Juventus star, Massimo Bonini has reacted to their improved performance after their 1-1 draw against Atalanta last night.

Juve and La Dea faced off with the Bianconeri looking to create a five points gap between them.

However, both sides eventually shared the spoils and Juve is just above their opponents in the last Champions League spot.

The Bianconeri had struggled in the first half of the season and that game was the type of match that they would have lost.

Max Allegri’s men instead worked hard to earn at least one point against a very tough opponent.

Bonini was impressed with the performance and said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“This Juve has become a team, the attitude against Atalanta last night was very good. I saw the squared Bianconeri, with the movement of those who want to command the game, creating and fighting until the end, then the opponent was of undoubted value and also imposes his pace.”

Juve FC Says

We certainly showed much better form in that game than in some of our previous matches.

We would need more of that in the remaining games of the season to end the campaign inside the top four.

Losing two points in the fixture is certainly a setback to catching the clubs above us.

However, we can always bounce back, and there is plenty of time to catch them.