Dusan Vlahovic has been struggling this season and is now under increasing pressure at Juventus, as the new manager, Thiago Motta, has yet to unlock his full potential. Many had hoped Vlahovic would thrive after moving on from Max Allegri’s defensive approach, which was often criticized for stifling strikers.

However, Vlahovic has continued to struggle, appearing to lack confidence—an issue that has become evident in Motta’s system. While Motta has successfully built a solid defense that looks impressive, the attack has failed to make a significant impact, with Vlahovic often seen as the main culprit.

Despite this, former Juventus star Massimo Bonini believes Vlahovic’s struggles stem from a lack of support. According to Bonini, the Serbian forward is not receiving the help he needs to succeed in Motta’s new setup.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Vlahovic doesn’t score? The responsibility is not all his. I sometimes see the wingers go back, instead they should skip past the opposing defender, as happened in my day. Overlaps are needed. In short, movement without the ball is fundamental”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is the main man in our attack, and he must adapt his game to ensure that he scores more goals for the team.