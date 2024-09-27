Dusan Vlahovic has been struggling this season and is now under increasing pressure at Juventus, as the new manager, Thiago Motta, has yet to unlock his full potential. Many had hoped Vlahovic would thrive after moving on from Max Allegri’s defensive approach, which was often criticized for stifling strikers.
He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“Vlahovic doesn’t score? The responsibility is not all his. I sometimes see the wingers go back, instead they should skip past the opposing defender, as happened in my day. Overlaps are needed. In short, movement without the ball is fundamental”.
Vlahovic is the main man in our attack, and he must adapt his game to ensure that he scores more goals for the team.
