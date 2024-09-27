However, Vlahovic has continued to struggle, appearing to lack confidence—an issue that has become evident in Motta’s system. While Motta has successfully built a solid defense that looks impressive, the attack has failed to make a significant impact, with Vlahovic often seen as the main culprit.

Despite this, former Juventus star Massimo Bonini believes Vlahovic’s struggles stem from a lack of support. According to Bonini, the Serbian forward is not receiving the help he needs to succeed in Motta’s new setup.