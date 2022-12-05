Adrien Rabiot is having arguably his best season since he became a Juventus player and the midfielder is one man they want to keep.

Juve has enjoyed his improving performances in the last two seasons, however, he has entered the last year of his current deal at the club and they are struggling to keep him.

Having tried to sell him to Manchester United in the summer, it seems they consider him a player they can do without, which will not impress him.

As a free agent, he will have the option of choosing among Europe’s top sides and the Bianconeri will not be proud to lose such a top talent for nothing.

Speaking about the future of the former PSG man, Massimo Brambati urges them to understand what he wants.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I would first of all evaluate if the player’s will is to stay, and then understand the margins of maneuver from the point of view of engagement. I would make a general evaluation and then I would move on to the economic one. It was taken on a free transfer with a high commission and he always leaves for zero. If you renew it and sell it, it is still a strong capital gain.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been superb in the last two seasons and it is really hard to ignore that at the moment, but can we keep him?

As he approaches the free agency market, he is becoming more powerful in terms of deciding his next move and we are at his mercy at the moment.

The midfielder would be superb if we keep him, but we might have to break our salary structure to achieve that.