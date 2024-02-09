Federico Chiesa’s future has garnered considerable attention in recent months, with Juventus contemplating the prospect of extending his contract amidst the player’s struggles with injuries.

Despite his undeniable talent and significant contribution to Juventus, Chiesa’s career has been hampered by recurrent injury setbacks, resulting in prolonged periods of absence from competitive action.

While Juventus remains optimistic about Chiesa’s potential to regain peak fitness and form, the urgency to address his contractual situation is apparent, especially considering that his current deal is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2024/2025 season.

Negotiations regarding a contract extension have previously taken place, but progress appears to have stalled, leaving the matter unresolved. Juventus is deliberating the prudence of committing to a new deal for Chiesa, mindful of the uncertainties surrounding his injury proneness and long-term fitness prospects.

Simultaneously, Chiesa is reportedly seeking assurances regarding the financial terms of any prospective contract, desiring an agreement that reflects his value to the club and provides an attractive compensation package.

As both parties navigate these deliberations, the resolution of Chiesa’s contractual situation remains a topic of keen interest, with Juventus weighing the potential risks and rewards of extending the talented attacker’s stay at the club.

Speaking on the Euro 2020 winner’s future, Journalist Massimo Brambati reveals, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Chiesa’s future also depends on the end of the season and his physical efficiency. On paper he is extraordinary in terms of quality, he is the strongest Italian player, but his characteristics, due to his physical inefficiency, are rarely seen. When you arrive when faced with certain numbers, you have to take them into account. The injury is behind us, but a serious one always leaves something. But now Federico must be able to live with the annoyance a bit, without the fear of getting hurt again.”

Juve FC Says

We love Chiesa and would want him to remain on our books for a long time.

However, it makes no sense to keep him just because he is a good player when he is fit. He has to prove he is a worthy investment before he gets a new deal.