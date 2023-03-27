Massimo Brambati explains why Conte is the right man for Juventus

Former Italian footballer Massimo Brambati insists Antonio Conte remains the best manager for Juventus after the Bianconeri has overcome all their current challenges.

The black and whites are still under the leadership of Max Allegri, who has kept the club stabilised in the face of several uncertainties on and off the pitch.

However, for much of this campaign, his position at the club has not been certain in terms of the long term.

One reason he is still at the job now despite his team’s poor start to the season is that Andrea Agnelli liked him so much.

However, the ex-president is no longer the club’s leader and the new men could change managers when this campaign ends.

Tottenham has just fired Conte after he fell out with his players and the Spurs board following an extraordinary rant.

Despite walking away from the Juve job the first time, Brambati insists he is the right man for the role in Turin.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The technical project goes above all else. If I were a ds and I wanted to hire Conte I would make him a bonus contract but also a bonus for the enhancement of a footballer. For me, Juventus has the opportunity to bring home an absolute reorganizer after this disaster. He knows everything, he is the right person.”

Juve FC Says

Conte is a good manager and did well during his first spell as our gaffer, but the former Azzurri coach should not return to the club.

Allegri has a much better personality and deserves our support, having worked so hard to keep the team in shape in the last few months.