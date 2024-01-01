Massimo Brambati believes that Juventus could potentially be at the top of the Serie A table if Video Assistant Referee decisions were consistently correct. As of the beginning of 2024, Juventus sits in second place on the league table, with Inter Milan leading the standings and considered the favourites to win the league.

Brambati suggests that VAR decisions have played a significant role in influencing results for Juventus, both positively and negatively, throughout the season. He contends that if VAR were more consistent in making the right decisions, Juventus might have gained more points and could have been leading the Serie A standings.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve is a compact team, the spirit can represent their asset winning, but they will need help from the market. Of course, it is also true that if we look at the last 15 days and take the same pitch, Marassi, if two refereeing episodes go the way they should have gone, Juve would be in the lead. It’s a clear penalty for Juve against Genoa and a sensational error by Doveri and VAR which doesn’t evaluate Bisseck’s push on Strootman.”

Juve FC Says

Winning the league is tough, but if VAR gets every decision right, it could be easier.

A wrong decision in one game could be the difference between winning and losing a match and the league title.

But we must keep winning regardless of what happens with the technology, knowing that it is always inconsistent.