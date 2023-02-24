Massimo Brambati
Club News

Massimo Brambati explains why Vlahovic is struggling under Allegri

February 24, 2023 - 9:00 pm

Former Italian player Massimo Brambati has discussed Dusan Vlahovic’s time at Juventus as the striker struggles to be his explosive self as he was at Fiorentina.

The Serbian is one of the best strikers in the world, but he could do better and there is a feeling that he could be used more effectively.

With La Viola, he had more support and they play a more attacking style, which suits him, but at Juve, he struggles to get the chances he needs.

Brambati explains via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think he is a champion and sooner or later he will prove it, as he was already doing at Fiorentina. Right now I think Allegri is not being able to make the most of him because he is a coach who makes established champions great, but when he has to grow a potential talent he often can’t blow it up.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is still young and only moved to the club a year ago, so he is a player we can trust to do well with time.

It seems he is not suited to our game now, but that could change soon if he stays fit and continues to play in the same system.

It is normal that we expect more, but the striker is not doing badly and we must give him time to improve.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Højlund

Napoli is now competing with Juventus for Hojlund

February 24, 2023
Christian Streich

Freiburg coach insists they have a chance against Juventus

February 24, 2023
Alessandro Del Piero

Del Piero suggests Dybala didn’t feel loved at Juventus

February 24, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.