Former Italian player Massimo Brambati has discussed Dusan Vlahovic’s time at Juventus as the striker struggles to be his explosive self as he was at Fiorentina.

The Serbian is one of the best strikers in the world, but he could do better and there is a feeling that he could be used more effectively.

With La Viola, he had more support and they play a more attacking style, which suits him, but at Juve, he struggles to get the chances he needs.

Brambati explains via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think he is a champion and sooner or later he will prove it, as he was already doing at Fiorentina. Right now I think Allegri is not being able to make the most of him because he is a coach who makes established champions great, but when he has to grow a potential talent he often can’t blow it up.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is still young and only moved to the club a year ago, so he is a player we can trust to do well with time.

It seems he is not suited to our game now, but that could change soon if he stays fit and continues to play in the same system.

It is normal that we expect more, but the striker is not doing badly and we must give him time to improve.