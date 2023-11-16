Matias Soule has been enjoying an impressive season as one of the standout attackers in Serie A since leaving Juventus on loan to join Frosinone. The decision for Soule to go out on loan was driven by the understanding that he needed more playing time to facilitate his development, something that might not have been possible if he remained at Juventus.

The loan move to the newly promoted side has proven beneficial for Soule, who has not only gained valuable playing time but has also emerged as one of the top performers for Frosinone.

The positive impact of Soule’s performances has surprised and delighted Juventus, as it indicates that the young Argentine forward is developing into a genuine first-team prospect.

Pundit Massimo Brambati has also expressed his admiration for Soule’s level of performance, stating that he is shocked at how well the player has delivered during his loan spell.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I have to tell the truth, Soulé didn’t think he was that strong. At Juventus, he seemed like a player who could never do what I see at Frosinone.

“He has personality, he reaches out to ask for the ball like a veteran. I don’t think so that Juve will ask for him in January. I know they have asked for information on Hojbjerg and Phillips, so I think they are different profiles and I think it is more right to let him finish the season in Frosinone.”

Juve FC Says

Soule has surprised almost all of us with his performances at Frosinone, but it is a pleasant surprise and paves the way for us to save good money by using him instead of making new signings.