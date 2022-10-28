Massimo Brambati insists Allegri is not the man to transform Juventus

The former defender Massimo Brambati has commented on Juventus’ struggles this season and insists Max Allegri is the wrong man for a rebuilding job.

Having had five consecutive successful seasons in his first spell as Juve’s boss, the Bianconeri brought him back in the last term to make the club great again.

The gaffer’s first term back was not good enough and ended without a single trophy to show for it.

However, the club gave him another season to continue the work and it seems this time will be worse than the previous one.

Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in the world, but they are punching below their weight now and the gaffer is under pressure.

The club has assured him his job is safe, but Brambati believes he needs to be better to get the club back to form.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I said some time ago what I would do. After the defeat at home with Benfica, a miracle was needed. This Juve gives you the feeling of losing all the matches. Allegri’s choice a year ago was wrong. He is unsuitable for rebuilding. The most suitable was Antonio Conte.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has had a full season, but his team is still inconsistent and it is hard to argue that he can improve the team’s results if he keeps the job.

The Bianconeri gaffer remains one of the more reputable in the business, but his team must hit top form soon, or he will be sacked.