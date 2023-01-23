Massimo Brambati praises Juventus for their performance against Atalanta

Considering they have just lost 15 points, Juventus put up a very good performance in their match against Atalanta, which ended 3-3.

Max Allegri’s men received the news of the deductions just as they prepared for the encounter, but they did not allow the sad news to affect them.

La Dea had been in terrific form before the fixture and showed why they were one of the sides to fear in the league.

However, Juve stood their ground and did a great job in earning a point as they came to terms with the fact that they will need more wins to reach Europe.

Former Italian player, Massimo Brambati, was impressed by how they performed in the game and said afterwards via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Playing after a -15 in the standings is not easy. It took an unexpected hit from everyone and it’s not easy. They had a nice answer though.”

Juve FC Says

To play for a top club like Juve, players need to have the strongest mindset and our players definitely have it.

This will help the team as a whole in a tough period like this and ensure we can win as many games as possible.

If we could avoid a defeat against an in-form Atalanta, we can beat clubs outside the European spots.