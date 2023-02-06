Massimo Brambati responds to Allegri calling Salernitana a direct rival of Juventus

Former Torino defender Massimo Brambati has responded to Max Allegri’s comments that Juventus and Salernitana are now rivals ahead of both clubs meeting in Serie A this weekend.

The Bianconeri have been docked 15 league points which immediately sent them to midtable in the league and they have just two points more than the boys from Salerno ahead of this game.

Ahead of the match, the Bianconeri gaffer conceded his side and their opponents are both fighting for Serie A survival now.

In response, Brambati said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Right now it’s true, but there are no speeches to be made. Today it is true, it is a direct confrontation. If there was Juve with 15 points, the Champions area would be full and would be tough for everyone. With those points and those removed with the Salerno he would be behind only Inter. It wouldn’t be very easy for the others to get away as a Champions League suitor”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a manager who loves to play mind games and also enjoys making controversial statements in his pressers.

However, we can agree with him on his assessment here because there is not much separating the Bianconeri and Salernitana.

This means Juve must do its best to win that match. Otherwise, we could start the new week much closer to the relegation zone than we are now.