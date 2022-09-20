Massimo Brambati said Juventus should have brought Conte back in 2019

The former football player Massimo Brambati insists Juventus should have replaced Max Allegri with Antonio Conte in 2019.

The Bianconeri fired Allegri that summer and replaced him with Maurizio Sarri from Chelsea.

He lasted only one season before they replaced him with Andrea Pirlo.

The latter also lasted for just a campaign on the Bianconeri bench before they brought Allegri back last season.

The gaffer had won five consecutive league titles with the Juve team before he left.

Having also won a league title at AC Milan, we expected him to bring the glory days back to Turin, but Juve is struggling now.

Brambati believes they should have brought Conte back in 2019.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“This situation starts from afar, since Allegri left for the first time. He had to be replaced immediately by Conte. They had the opportunity to take him and not him. They took. one who could take the place of a latent and scarce society was he, he was also capable of doing the market.

“Agnelli pays his presumption and personal stinginess. If he had not acted by going against his words, that is to act only for Juve, he would have taken Conte, proposed by Paratici and Nedved. Arrivabene in other situations was already at the goal. A 4-year contract was made to Allegri.”

Juve FC Says

Conte remains one of our best managers in recent times, and he is doing exploits in England at the moment.

He had started our domination of Serie A before Allegri replaced him.

However, we have no chance to replace Allegri with him now, which means we need to turn our attention elsewhere.