Massimo Brambati says Juventus has two choices as they rebuild

Former Torino man Massimo Brambati insists Juventus faces two important choices as they look to rebuild their squad.

The Bianconeri have been inconsistent for the last two seasons, with Max Allegri as their manager and they need a change.

The club has seen big-money signings like Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic underperform under the gaffer and the club continues to back him.

They are facing an important summer where vital decisions are expected to be made when the term finishes and one of them could be about the manager.

Looking at how the team has performed in the last two campaigns and the need to make changes, Brambati said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“If he wants to bring Juventus back to certain levels, he has to reset everything and choose the right men to put in the right positions. Starting with Calvo, who has always been in marketing and cannot be the general manager. And then the coach. It is no longer credible in front of the players.

“Either change 20 players or the technician. Maybe Juve now doesn’t want to change either one, but better to spend now and change.”

Juve FC Says

It has been a tough year for us and we expect the boys to do better in the next campaign, but will that happen if the club does not replace Allegri?

He has had two seasons to make an impact, but nothing has changed, so we need a new man on board as the team’s gaffer.