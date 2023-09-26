Massimo Brambati has given a bold opinion regarding the future of Max Allegri, asserting that this will be his final season at the helm of Juventus.

Allegri, despite his illustrious coaching career, has faced mounting pressure since his return to the club two seasons ago and has yet to secure any silverware during his second stint in Turin.

Juventus is eager for him to bring an end to their trophy drought, and the coach is acutely aware that his team cannot finish the current campaign without a trophy.

Being Italy’s premier club, Juventus would undoubtedly attract numerous coaches should Allegri be relieved of his duties. The Bianconeri manager is well aware of this fact. However, Brambati insists that Allegri will depart at the conclusion of the season, even if he manages to secure the league title.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I was told that he will leave at the end of the season, whatever the outcome. Even if he were to win the Scudetto and the Cup Italy, a meeting is scheduled with the company in which they will agree to end the experience early.

“In this story I cannot help but point the finger at the old management, who made a mistake in entrusting a reconstruction job to someone like Allegri and did so by locking him in with a super contract for four years. The coach from Livorno is not the right profile for this type of objective, it would have been better to focus on someone like Gasperini.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri knows his team could have been better since he returned to the club and would have to ensure they win a trophy this term.

If Brambati’s statement is true, he would not want to leave the Allianz Stadium without winning picking up some silverware.