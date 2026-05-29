Antonio Conte is a free agent again after walking away from his role as manager of Napoli, and he could potentially return to Juventus in the future. Conte has long been linked with a return to Turin, and the Bianconeri have previously considered bringing him back to the club.

He was approached by Juventus for the managerial position in the summer, but at that time he chose to remain at Napoli. Conte was reportedly offered a new contract to defend the Serie A title he had won the previous season, but he was unable to replicate that success and has now decided to leave the club.

Conte is regarded as one of the top managers in world football, while Juventus continue to place their trust in Luciano Spalletti, who has shown himself to be a capable coach with strong leadership qualities during his time in charge.

Pressure and speculation around Spalletti

Despite Spalletti’s position, the return of Conte to the market has inevitably increased speculation surrounding the Juventus managerial role.

Massimo Brambati has suggested that Spalletti could now face added pressure due to Conte’s availability. He said via Tuttojuve:

“Juve? I see it terribly, because there are inadequate people left and Spalletti is alone.

“Conte’s ghost in Turin is perennial. It will be very hard for Spalletti.”

The comments reflect ongoing debate around Juventus and the constant comparisons between current leadership and Conte’s previous successful spell at the club.

Juventus facing a difficult decision

The situation highlights the difficult balance Juventus must strike between stability and ambition, especially with a high-profile manager like Conte available again.

While Conte is highly respected, there is no guarantee that a change would deliver better results than Spalletti’s current project, meaning the club must carefully assess their next steps before making any decision that could significantly alter their long-term direction.