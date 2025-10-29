Juventus’ interim manager, Massimo Brambilla, expressed his delight after guiding the Bianconeri to a much-needed victory over Udinese this evening. The result marked an important moment for the club, who had been enduring a difficult spell before this fixture. Having stepped in following the dismissal of Igor Tudor, Brambilla oversaw a performance that restored both belief and confidence among the players.

Brambilla, a long-serving coach within the Juventus youth system, was chosen to lead the senior side for this match due to his familiarity with the club and its structure. Although his appointment is expected to be temporary, he approached the role with professionalism and composure. With several experienced and talented players at his disposal, he focused primarily on motivating the squad and helping them rediscover their rhythm after a period of uncertainty.

A Confident Response from the Players

Juventus entered the encounter under pressure to end their winless streak, which had stretched to eight matches before this fixture. The players responded impressively, producing an energetic display that ultimately secured a 3-1 victory. Goals from Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Gatti and Kenan Yildiz sealed the result, rewarding Brambilla’s calm and encouraging approach.

The team’s strong start was crucial in setting the tone for the evening. Despite conceding late in the first half, Juventus regrouped effectively and showed greater composure after the interval. The win was not only significant for the points gained but also for the psychological lift it provided, demonstrating that the squad remains united and capable of responding positively to adversity.

Brambilla Reflects on His Brief Tenure

Speaking after the match, Brambilla shared his thoughts on managing the first team and the steps he took to prepare for the occasion. According to Tuttojuve, he said:

“I trained, I spent two days with the team. On Monday morning I had training with the Under-23s, and then I came over here in the afternoon. I tried to instill confidence and reassure the lads, but they’re strong, experienced players. They know what they have to do, and I think they deserved the win today with a great performance. Then again, that first-half goal could have ruined the evening, because conceding a goal in injury time can complicate things. Instead, we entered the second half with confidence and courage, and I don’t think there’s anything to complain about the victory.”

His comments reflect a sense of pride and satisfaction at seeing the players respond to his guidance. Although this may be his only appearance in charge of the senior team, Brambilla can take great credit for restoring a sense of purpose and positivity within the squad.