Massimo Caputi reveals the key difference between Juventus and AC Milan yesterday

Journalist Massimo Caputi has provided his analysis on Juventus’ recent loss to AC Milan in Serie A, highlighting a significant distinction between the two teams.

The match held particular importance for Juventus as it was their final home game of the season, and they had previously suffered a defeat against Empoli. Despite the recent points deduction imposed on the club, the fans still anticipated witnessing a display of top-quality football.

AC Milan, on the other hand, arrived at the Allianz Stadium with the objective of securing a victory to solidify their position in the top four. Consequently, the match carried considerable significance for both teams, as they both aimed to claim the crucial three points.

The Milan side eventually won the game, but it was not because Juve did not try to get the victory. Caputi said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The pressure from the Bianconeri was constant but not very effective, especially in the second half, the Rossoneri showed personality and took few risks.”

Juve FC Says

We did not play well against Milan, which is understandable because this team has been through so much in the last ten months.

Most of our players have already switched off for the term and just want to go on holiday for a few weeks before the next campaign begins.

The club must use this summer to address some of the big problems it faced in this campaign as much as it can.