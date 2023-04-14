Massimo Caputi singles out two players for praise after Juventus victory

Italian journalist Massimo Caputi has praised Federico Gatti and Matia Perin for helping Juventus to beat Sporting Club in the Europa League yesterday.

The Bianconeri earned an important first-leg win thanks to a maiden goal from Gatti, while Perin did well to preserve a clean sheet after joining the game as a substitute in the first half.

Juve will now look to go to Portugal and get another fine result there and secure their passage to the next round of the competition.

The Portuguese side did well and would feel they deserve at least a draw, but Juve earned all the points and Caputi believes these two did well.

He said via Tuttojuve: “Gatti with goals and Perin with decisive parades give Juventus a painful and precious victory in a qualifying key. For most of the match it was Sporting who had control and superiority of the game”.

Juve FC Says

Most of our players had a good game in that fixture and not just Gatti and Perin, but both deserve the praise they are getting.

Hopefully, they will keep performing well for the remaining games of the season as well and lead us to win silverware.