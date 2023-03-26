Massimo Carcarino reveals why Juventus will not move for De Zerbi

Roberto de Zerbi is one of the finest Italian managers in Europe right now and has been linked with a move to Juventus for some time.

After doing a fine job at Sassuolo, where he turned them into arguably the finest ball-playing side in Serie A, Juve was expected to move for him.

However, the black and whites never pursued a serious interest in his signature and he is now in Brighton, England, where he is doing a terrific job.

The Seagulls are one of the finest clubs in the Premier League and De Zerbi remains a manager Juve should consider. However, match analyst Massimo Carcarino reveals they will have to change their structure and are unwilling.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He could train anywhere, but for the history of the club and his way of working, I wouldn’t see him very well at Juventus. De Zerbi has an idea of football similar to that of the various Sarri is Pirlo: if they allowed him to turn the team upside down as he wants, then yes. But the history of Juventus it has always been another and deserves respect”.

Juve FC Says

De Zerbi has been a fine manager in the last few seasons and, understandably, we are being told to take a chance on him.

However, success at smaller clubs does not always translate to winning at the bigger sides.

At Juve, winning trophies is the main thing and De Zerbi needs to win more in that regard.