Massimo Carrera remembers the moment Conte left Juventus

Former Juventus assistant coach Massimo Carrera has recalled the moment Antonio Conte left the club and how hard it was.

He assisted the ex-Juve boss at the Allianz Stadium between 2012 and 2014 and they had a very successful spell in Turin and guided the club to begin dominating Italian football.

However, Conte left after the 2013/2014 season, which had been a record-breaking campaign for the black and whites.

Carrera joined the current Tottenham boss on the Italian national team bench before eventually having his own career.

Recalling how they left Juve, he said via Calciomercato:

“Conte’s farewell to Juve in 2014? It was July. We had just started the pre-retreat, we were still there in Turin. We went downtown. He communicated his choice to us of the staff. And’ was a blow, it took us by surprise. We didn’t really think he was doing something like this. It was certainly difficult to get away from Juventus, because at that moment we were a team that could still win.”

Juve FC Says

Conte is one of the best managers we have had and his record at the club remains. However, he walked out on the job for an issue that could have been resolved differently.

There are calls for him to return to the post at the end of this season or when Max Allegri leaves, but we must be careful of what we wish for because Conte is a character that could fall out with the club’s new leaders if he returns.