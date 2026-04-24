We expect the next transfer window to be a very busy one for Juventus as they look to ensure that the team is in top shape for the 2026/2027 season, so the men in black and white will invest in their squad.

Several members of the current team could also be allowed to leave the club because they no longer fit into the plans of the manager. Juventus hope to generate as much money as possible from those departures and reinvest the funds in signing players capable of improving the squad ahead of the new campaign.

The club now have a manager they trust, and there is an expectation that no players will be imposed on Luciano Spalletti because he is experienced enough to understand exactly what he wants from his side.

Juventus planning for the new season

Juventus will continue to work hard to provide the right profiles in the market, with Spalletti expected to play a central role in recruitment decisions. The club want to ensure that any additions are suited to the tactical demands of the manager and capable of strengthening key areas.

Long-term planning is expected to focus on balance within the squad, while also maintaining the competitiveness required to challenge domestically and in Europe during the 2026/2027 season.

Carrera outlines transfer priorities

Massimo Carrera believes future signings will depend heavily on how the manager wants to structure his team, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The team is doing well, they’re there competing for Champions League qualification. Spalletti is constantly improving. Then, for next year, on the transfer market, we need the right players. It depends on how the coach wants to play, how he sets up the game, whether he should line up with one or two strikers. There are so many variables. We need to identify the best players for his style of football. In my day, Pirlo arrived as a transfer opportunity, we changed our playing style. With him, we opted for a three man midfield. Andrea wasn’t afraid of anything.”

Juventus will hope their next recruitment drive delivers the quality required to support Spalletti and move the club forward in the coming season.