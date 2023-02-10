Massimo Maccarone says Juventus just needed to unlock Vlahovic

Juventus has struggled to get the best from Dusan Vlahovic since he moved to the club one year ago.

The Serbian was arguably the best striker in Serie A when he played for Fiorentina and scored almost every time he stepped on the pitch.

He still has goals in him at Juve, but they have not come as much as was the case when he played for La Viola.

After spending some time out injured, he endured a goal drought and only returned to scoring in the Bianconeri game against Salernitana.

The Serbian scored twice in the fixture and former striker Massimo Maccarone insists Vlahovic’s ability is unquestionable and the Bianconeri just had to unlock the striker.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“His qualities are not discussed, he is a level striker and he just needed to unlock”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in the world in terms of ability and the Serbian will get even better as his career progresses.

Despite not being at his best for most of the season, he is gradually getting used to how we play, which means he will even become more productive in the coming months.

Hopefully, he will not suffer more injuries this term, so he can gain momentum.