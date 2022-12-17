Massimo Mauro backs Del Piero to make an impact at Juventus

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has been tipped to return to the club in a leadership capacity as they search for new leaders.

He is one of the most famous former players of the Bianconeri and many fans will be happy to have him back at the Allianz Stadium.

However, can he make an impact? Massimo Mauro is confident he can do that and believes he can make the same as the one Paolo Maldini is making at AC Milan at the moment.

He said via Il Bianconero:

“Could Alessandro Del Piero imitate Maldini and become a manager at Juventus? The relationship with the club had recomposed, so I say: why not? I have great esteem for Alex as a man and professional.”

Juve FC Says

Del Piero spent a long time on the books of Juventus and he is one man who knows the club very well, which should make his job easy if he returns.

However, he is one of many ex-players who can do a job and we must allow the new leadership to choose the men they want to work with.

They have also been around the club long enough to make the right pick to succeed as the club’s newest leading figures.