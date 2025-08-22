Juventus remain one of the leading contenders in Serie A, starting each season as one of the favourites to secure the league title. Despite a period of transition marked by changes in their squad, expectations among their supporters remain high as the transfer window nears its conclusion.

The club has seen significant activity in terms of players arriving and departing this summer, yet their fanbase anticipates further business before the market officially closes. While Juventus boast several talented individuals capable of carrying the team towards the Scudetto, the challenge ahead is formidable, particularly given the reinforcements made by their closest rivals.

A Competitive Serie A Landscape

Napoli continue to be viewed as the primary favourites, having built a side capable of maintaining consistency at the highest level. Inter Milan also possess notable depth and quality within their squad, while AC Milan, guided by Max Allegri, could benefit from focusing exclusively on domestic success without the distraction of Champions League football. These dynamics are set to make the coming season one of the most competitive in recent memory, placing pressure on Juventus to assert itself effectively.

Another point of distinction for Juventus lies in their managerial stability. They are among the few leading Italian clubs that have not changed managers during the summer and are one of only two teams from last season’s top four that retained their coach. This continuity could serve as an advantage in a season where many rivals face the task of adapting to new leadership. Nonetheless, the onus remains on the squad to demonstrate its quality on the pitch against determined opposition.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Massimo Mauro’s Assessment

Massimo Mauro offered his perspective on the club’s prospects, stating via Tuttomercatoweb: “Juventus is at the same point as a month ago, but they have a coach who hasn’t put a foot wrong. He’s there to solve the team’s problems. He’s treated everyone equally and he can’t do more than that. It will be a difficult Juve to beat, they will have pride and enthusiasm, as is their old habit, as is in their DNA: this will be the guarantee of a good championship when the team is complete, in a market with so many difficulties buying and selling.”

This assessment highlights both the challenges and the opportunities that Juventus faces. The club will need to rely on its traditions of resilience, determination and competitive spirit in order to secure success. With the season set to be fiercely contested, Juventus will hope to translate its stability into consistency and ultimately contend for silverware.