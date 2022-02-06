Massimo Mauro discusses Vlahovic’s comparison to Mbappe and Haaland

Former Juve star, Massimo Mauro says Dusan Vlahovic hasn’t done enough to be in the same conversation with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

The trio are Europe’s top young strikers now and the Serbian has been tipped to do great things.

He has spent his career at Fiorentina so far and proved on the books of La Viola that he has the talent to deliver top performances.

However, playing for Juve is a different ball game because the Bianconeri is one of the top sides in Europe.

Haaland and Mbappe have been delivering outstanding performances in the Champions League.

The latter has even won the World Cup and he could be a Real Madrid player by next season.

Vlahovic will start his Juve adventure today and he would be expected to help the team in the Champions League, but Mauro believes he is not at the same level as the other two.

He said via Il Bianconero: “Those two scored at great levels, Vlahovic has only played for Fiorentina for now. To enter that round you have to score in the final stages of the Champions League and win the Scudetto by scoring 25 goals. Now it’s up to him, he has to take on the responsibilities of Juventus”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is just 22, and he has certainly joined a top club at the right time.

He would spearhead Juve’s attack for the next few seasons, and that gives him the chance to measure up to the other two players mentioned in this article.

The Serbian might need time to adapt to Juventus’ style of play, but there is little doubt that he would be successful at the club.