Massimo Mauro discusses why Juventus attacking trident might not work

Former Juventus star, Massimo Mauro has discussed the club’s current front-three of Paulo Dybala, Dusan Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata.

When the Bianconeri wanted to sign Vlahovic in the January transfer window, we thought Morata would not have space in the lineup again.

However, Max Allegri has created a system to keep them all in the same team.

They have been thriving together, and that is likely to continue until the end of this season.

It remains unclear if Dybala will sign a new deal or if Morata would be kept on permanently.

But Mauro already sees some issues with the setup and he said via Calciomercato.it:

“The big problem is the physical and mental stability of Dybala and Morata in the new role. The Argentine cannot be a player for big games in that position for a prolonged period, he doesn’t have it in his head, more than in his legs. He can have some beautiful games, but not ten in a row like that.

“Even after his initial enthusiasm, Alvaro risks getting tired of always running backwards. It is not Mandzukic, but neither is Radanelli. If the performance of those two fails, the trident is no longer sustainable, and it takes too much effort, also because there are no substitutes.”

Juve FC Says

Mauro has raised some valid points in this statement, but it doesn’t mean he is saying the truth.

The trio of attackers are currently building an understanding and that will take time.

We cannot judge how they would perform in the future by what we have watched from them so far.

If it doesn’t get better at the end of this season, then Max Allegri can consider making changes.