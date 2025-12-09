Edon Zhegrova moved to Juventus after several months of inactivity caused by an injury sustained at Lille. Despite this setback, he is widely regarded as one of the finest attackers in Europe when judged purely on technical quality. This reputation was one of the main reasons Juventus decided to bring him in, even though he had the opportunity to join other clubs during the same period.

After arriving in Turin, Zhegrova continued his recovery from the injury he suffered at Lille, and he is still not fully fit. His physical condition remains a concern, as he has struggled to stay available for extended periods and often picks up injuries after only a few minutes on the pitch, whether for club or country.

Concerns Over Fitness

Juventus have yet to see his full potential because his involvement has been limited almost entirely to short appearances. This is far from ideal for a team that already carries several injury-prone players and could arguably have avoided adding another to a growing list. The ongoing issues with Zhegrova’s fitness have raised questions internally and externally about the wisdom of the signing.

Massimo Mauro has voiced his displeasure with the situation, stating via Il Bianconero, “I’d also like to comment Zhegrova: he’s technically good, but he’s not physically capable. We’re talking about the highest levels of professional football here; medical checks are also important to assess the players’ athletic level.”

Edon Zhegrova (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A Difficult Start

There is still considerable time left on Zhegrova’s contract, yet his performances and availability at the start of the season suggest that he may not be a player Juventus can rely on in the long term. The technical promise is undeniable, but without sustained physical readiness, it becomes difficult for the club to plan around his contribution. Juventus will hope that improved conditioning and careful management can eventually allow the winger to demonstrate the qualities that first persuaded them to complete the signing.