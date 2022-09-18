Massimo Mauro explains why Milik is outshining Vlahovic

When Arkadiusz Milik made his arrival at Juventus, the vast majority of fans and observers perceived him as a backup option for Dusan Vlahovic.

But based on the strikers’ recent outings, the Pole is having a much more positive impact on the team, while the Serbian has been repeatedly cutting a frustrated figure.

The former Fiorentina man stole the highlights with fabulous freekicks against Roma and Spezia. But as we argued at the time, these exploits were only hiding the bigger the picture, with the striker spending the majority of his outings isolated from the rest of this teammates.

On the other hand, Milik has proven to be a dangerous and clinical centre forward who’s able to create chances for himself despite the lack of service.

Therefore, former Juventus midfielder Massimo Mauro explains why Milik is currently outshining Vlahovic, while admitting that the latter still has a large margin for improvement.

“If the ball isn’t reaching you, then you must put yourself in a position to receive it,” said the 60-year-old through Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“I repeat: Vlahovic has no idea what ball control is. If you control it badly and do not hold it up, you end up putting the whole team in trouble. He always waits for the defender to dispossess him.

“Milik, on the other hand, has an idea on ​​how to play football, and creates two or three scoring chances even in complicated situations.

“In any case, Vlahovic is only 22-years-old and in January, Allegri was forced to thrust him immediately, instead of giving him an adjustment period.”