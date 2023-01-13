Massimo Mauro gives his Napoli v Juventus prediction

Former Juventus and Napoli man Massimo Mauro hopes Napoli can beat the Bianconeri when both clubs face each other tonight, but he admits it will be difficult.

Juve is seven points behind the Partenopei, who have had an amazing season and dream of winning the league title.

Max Allegri’s men started poorly, but they have hit top form in the last three months and currently haven’t tasted defeat in 8 games.

The Bianconeri won all these matches with clean sheets and hope to make it nine against Luciano Spalletti’s men.

Mauro knows it will be a tough game. He said via Calciomercato:

“Those who know football know that the team that plays best almost always wins. One euro on Naples-Juventus? Point on Spalletti’s team. If Napoli were to beat Juventus – and I subscribe to it – it will win the championship. Milan and Inter do not give positive feelings about the near future, they are too discontinuous”.

Juve FC Says

Napoli has been in terrific form this term and deserves to stay top of the league standings as they have been for much of this campaign.

However, we have made significant progress recently and should be confident ahead of the game.

We expect the likes of Victor Osimhen to be a handful. Still, the Bianconeri has enough firepower to also trouble the Partenopei and our defence should be strong enough to hold off their rampaging attackers.