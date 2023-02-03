Massimo Mauro gives his reaction to Juventus performance against Lazio

Former Juventus man Massimo Mauro was impressed by their performance against Lazio as they secured a spot in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia.

Juve has been one of the struggling giants in European football over the last few weeks and headed into the fixture after a shock 2-0 loss to Monza.

Lazio has had a better 2023 and was confident they could get a result in the fixture, but the Bianconeri had other plans.

A goal from Gleison Bremer was enough to carry Max Allegri’s men to the next round of the competition and Mauro said afterwards via Tuttojuve:

“The Juve of the eight wins was reviewed without scoring goals, a team, a team that scored, a great shot in the first minutes of Kostic, then he did not grant anything to the opposing team and becoming a team he also deserved the victory”.

Juve FC Says

We did well against Lazio and showed we have recovered from the loss to Monza and other opponents in the last few weeks.

The players have been affected by the off-field crisis the club is going through at the moment and we need to continue supporting them on the field so they can win more matches.