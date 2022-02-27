Massimo Mauro heaps praise on Vlahovic after another stunning performance

Former Juventus star turned commentator, Massimo Mauro has been delighted by the performance of Dusan Vlahovic since he joined the Bianconeri.

The Serbian scored twice as Juve beat Empoli 3-2 yesterday to continue his fine run of form as a Juve player.

He has not taken time to show his capabilities and on this evidence, he could become a key player for the club in years to come.

Mauro hailed him for taking to life at Juve like a fish to water and says he is an extraordinary player.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Vlahovic is incredible, it almost seems like he has always been there, he hasn’t undergone the change of environment at all like it happened in Florence also in Turin, he takes the field and scores goals. And now Juve is starting to scare again, if the others continue to take pauses for reflection, the Bianconeri are ready to return fully for the title fight.”

Juve FC Says

Almost every Juve fan shares the excitement that Mauro has now, considering what Vlahovic brings to the team.

He has given us renewed hopes we can actually win a trophy this season, which could be the league title.

However, the most important thing is that we now have a striker that we can trust to take the few chances that we create in matches.