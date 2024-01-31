Juventus has faced criticism for dropping two points in their recent 1-1 draw against Empoli, with some pundits suggesting that it could impact their chances of winning the league.

In a tight race with Inter Milan, every point becomes crucial, and dropping points can be detrimental to their title aspirations. Inter has been resilient, securing wins even in less-than-ideal performances, making it imperative for Juventus not to drop points.

The decision by Max Allegri to start Arkadiusz Milik over the in-form Kenan Yildiz has been a point of contention. Despite the expectations that Juventus would secure all three points against Empoli, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, with an early red card making the task more challenging.

Allegri, however, stands by his decision and has reiterated that he would make the same choice repeatedly. Former Juventus star Massimo Mauro has come to the defense of the coach, supporting Allegri’s decision-making.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus was winning 1-0 in 10 men, then Allegri is always to blame. This draw was written, we can talk about Yildiz if he could play or not but the coach who sees him all week tries to manage him as best as possible. We can criticize the match because until ten minutes from the end, Juventus were winning 10 vs 11 then Empoli equalized but it was deserved and fair, but on the Allegri’s credit management”.

Juve FC Says

We have to move on from that game because it is just one of those bad days.

There will be better days ahead, and we could defeat Inter Milan if we learn from our mistakes and play better than them.