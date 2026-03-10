Jonathan David has endured a difficult first season at Juventus, and there is growing uncertainty over whether he will remain part of the club’s plans for next term.

The Canadian striker joined the Bianconeri after establishing himself as one of Europe’s most promising forwards during a successful spell at Lille. His performances in Ligue 1 had attracted attention from several major clubs, and he was frequently linked with moves to some of the continent’s leading sides.

Juventus ultimately won the race for his signature, and many observers initially regarded the transfer as a significant success for the Italian club. Expectations were high that David would strengthen the team’s attack and provide consistent goals.

High expectations after Lille success

David’s arrival was widely viewed as part of Juventus’ long-term plan in the forward line. The club expected him to become their primary striker and potentially replace Dusan Vlahovic at the Allianz Stadium.

During the previous summer transfer window, Juventus were reportedly open to allowing the Serbian forward to leave if the right offer arrived. However, no club made a sufficiently strong move to secure his signature, meaning he remained in Turin for the current campaign.

Mauro questions David’s role

David’s inconsistent performances have raised doubts about whether he can successfully fulfil the role of centre forward at a club with Juventus’ ambitions. Some commentators believe his style may not suit the tactical demands placed on the main striker in the team.

Speaking via Calciomercato, Massimo Mauro expressed sympathy for the player while questioning his suitability for the position.

“I feel sorry for David, because on a human level I feel sorry for him, but I don’t think he can play as a centre forward for Juventus anymore,” he said.

The criticism highlights the growing debate surrounding David’s future at the club, particularly as Juventus assess how to strengthen their squad ahead of the next campaign.