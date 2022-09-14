Massimo Mauro insists Vlahovic is still behind Mbappe and Haaland

We often talk about Dusan Vlahovic as one of the best emerging strikers in the world, and group him in the same category as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Some pundits even suggested the Serbian was better than Haaland when both strikers swapped clubs this year.

Juve had tracked Haaland for a long time, but he moved to Manchester City after they signed Vlahovic.

The Norwegian has been in stunning form in the Premier League and Champions League.

At City, he has taken his game to a new level, while Mbappe has also become even better than he was before.

Former Juventus man, Massimo Mauro, insists Vlahovic is behind both strikers on the European stage.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“In the Champions League, you need leg but also quality and precision from a technical point of view. They have to play football to win. Vlahovic’s match with Mbappé and Haaland is a bit risky. He could reach that level. At the moment Vlahovic is putting a lot of effort into it but he doesn’t drag as these two champions do.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the best young strikers in the world, and we have added him to our squad at the perfect stage of his career.

The Serbian is still getting used to our style of play, and his age means there is more to come from him.