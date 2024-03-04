Pundit Massimo Mauro has articulated the reasons why Juventus should retain Max Allegri as their coach, countering speculation about his potential replacement in the summer.

Despite returning in 2021, Allegri has not secured any trophies, leading to some fans advocating for his departure at the end of the current season. Juventus appeared to be strong contenders for the Serie A title at the conclusion of the previous year and the beginning of 2024, but they are now facing challenges to maintain a top-two position in the league.

The recent poor run of form has left Juventus supporters frustrated, raising concerns about Allegri’s future in Turin. Nevertheless, Mauro argues that the optimal decision would be to confirm Allegri as the manager for at least another season, pointing to factors that might contribute positively to the team’s performance.

He explains, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Allegri did an excellent job, he was the leader of the club and the team even in a difficult period. I believe he is the right person if Juve wants to have a future.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri was a good coach for this team last season when we suffered so many off-field problems, and he is a great leader.

But his time has come to leave because it does not seem like the performance will improve, and the players need someone new to guide them.