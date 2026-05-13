Dusan Vlahovic could reportedly become a free agent in the summer if he fails to reach an agreement with Juventus over a new contract. The striker has remained an important figure for the Bianconeri since joining the club in 2022, but uncertainty surrounding his long-term future continues to grow.

Vlahovic is still regarded as one of Juventus’ key players, with Luciano Spalletti believed to consider him the leading striker in Turin. The club are eager to retain him, and discussions over a new deal have taken place, although no final agreement has yet been reached.

Juventus Hope To Keep Vlahovic

Juventus remain determined to keep the Serbian forward at the Allianz Stadium and continue building their attack around him. The striker has shown his importance to the team on several occasions, and the club are aware that replacing a player of his quality would be extremely difficult.

The arrival of Spalletti has also strengthened the belief that Vlahovic could thrive even further if he remains in Turin. The Italian manager has built a reputation for improving centre forwards throughout his career, with many attackers enjoying productive spells while working under him.

Because of that history, there is a growing belief that staying at Juventus could be the best decision for Vlahovic as he enters an important stage of his career.

Mauro Believes Staying Is Best

As reported by Tuttojuve, Massimo Mauro believes Vlahovic would benefit greatly from continuing under Spalletti’s management.

He said: “Could Vlahovic be the center forward Juventus is looking for? Of course, but do you know why? Because if I were Vlahovic, I’d hope so, because reading Spalletti’s history, the center forwards who played under Spalletti, it would be better for Vlahovic to stay, because they always score a lot of goals. And they always do. So, where should he go? Now, we’ll have to see if the club agrees to keep him. However, I don’t know if the relationships with the management can lead to an agreement.”

His comments highlight both the potential advantages of remaining at Juventus and the uncertainty that still surrounds negotiations between the player and the club hierarchy.