Massimo Mauro offers Allegri two options to change Juventus fortunes this season

Max Allegri is under pressure to turn things around at Juventus after his team fell to yet another defeat at the hands of Benfica this week.

The Bianconeri had bolstered their squad in the last transfer window, and the club expects the team to deliver a trophy.

However, their performance so far have been poor, and the loss to Benfica was shocking.

Allegri is facing the sack unless he turns things around and fast enough.

Former Italian player, Massimo Mauro, has now offered him two options to change the team’s fortune.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Allegri? He can’t go on like this, he has to find a solution. He has two paths ahead of me. warning: either he takes a bath of humility and plays on the counterattack, or he has to act the other way around, raising his center of gravity and pressing his opponents higher ”.

Juve FC Says

We need to get back to form sooner than expected, and Allegri knows this.

The Bianconeri manager has a long contract at the club, but Juve is more than happy to sack underperforming managers.

These are early days, but things don’t really look good at all. If they don’t get better, we might have a terrible season even if we change managers.