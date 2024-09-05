Juventus has evolved into a different team since the start of this season as they now play a more attacking style of football, unlike when Max Allegri was their manager.

The men in black and white have a new man in charge and Thiago Motta made specific signings to help his team transition into a more offensive team on the pitch.

The former midfielder is one of the budding young managers around the world now, and he has been very impressive in his approach to the game so far.

Massimo Mauro has enjoyed watching the Bianconeri play so far and is impressed with their evolution.

However, he has more expectations and has revealed what he wants to see more of from Juve.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“In the new Juventus I would like to see more courage on the pitch, I would like them to also take four or five counterattacks because they are always on the attack, the opposite of what happened against Roma. However, I really like the project, Giuntoli knows what he is doing, it was right to change all those players, including Chiesa who has never really made a leap in quality. Many Bianconeri have been there for too long, this must be said without disrespecting Allegri”.

It has been a good start to the season for our team and we expect them to keep improving under Motta.

These are just early days and we are confident that things will only get better from now on.