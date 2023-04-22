Massimo Mauro praises one particular Juventus attribute

Juventus has had an inconsistent season, but at this end stage of the term, they seem to have found some good form and could end the campaign successfully.

Max Allegri’s men could win the Europa League and the Coppa Italia by the end of this season and it would be a remarkable turnaround from when the season started.

The Black and Whites are now showing a remarkable mentality that suggests they remain one of the top clubs around and the fans are happy with the second half of the term.

One man who has enjoyed watching them in fine form is Massimo Mauro and he says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is time for them to understand if they are up to it. They are mentally well and know that tomorrow is an important game.

“On the Europa League? That’s the real bet of the season. Winning the cup would be important to save the season even if Seville is very strong. In the players’ heads the + 15 so it shouldn’t move maybe it will be more an alibi for coaches and managers”.

Juve FC Says

In this second half of the term, we have been superb and we believe the boys have what it takes to deliver trophies before this campaign finishes.

But there is so much work left to do and there is no room for complacency at the end of the term.

We must stay focused until we have ended the season well in the league and cups.